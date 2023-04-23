Letter: ‘The America that they gave us’

For decades, the Christian right has claimed our culture was becoming too secular and “traditional” values were being abandoned. America was becoming scary. Because the U.S. Supreme Court has given Christian nationalists everything they wanted, this is the America they gave us.

A woman’s right to make medical decisions is under attack. Banning books has become Republican Party policy. LGBTQ+ Americans are being isolated and denied medical care. Many Americans have lost faith in the government while Fox News gives them Russian propaganda. Guns are everywhere and being purchased for protection against neighbors and the government. What we are becoming is a crappy country. Not my America.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin