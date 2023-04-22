Letter: Democracy by protest?

“Save democracy” is the political cry of President Biden and the Democratic Party. We hear this everyday on mainstream media, the Democrats’ propaganda machine.

Writing for conservative public policy think tank the Heritage Foundation in 2020, Bob Dobski wrote: “America is a republic and not a pure democracy. The contemporary efforts to weaken our republican customs and institutions in the name of greater equality thus run against the efforts by America’s Founders to defend our country from the potential excesses of democratic majorities.”

It seems like every issue in America is influenced by protesting in the streets, however, the right to protest is not absolute, nor has it been applied evenly. Today, abortion is a hot issue with protests for and against the right of a women’s choice in determining the life or death of an embryo in the early stage of a baby’s development during pregnancy. As a Christian, I believe it’s life or death that is being protested under the banner of “My Body, My Choice” and the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2022 did not outlaw abortion.

Democrats are labeled as “pro choice’ and Republicans labeled “pro life.” That forces people into just two boxes for all their religious, moral, political and practical beliefs on abortion. This impacts elections with candidates being elected on their abortion position only. This stance is predominately among young women, in particular, who actively protest in streets for Democratic candidates regardless of their position on policies that impact our daily lives, not just abortion.

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake