Letter: Surprised by U.S. Supreme Court’s ethics approach

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas didn’t disclose luxury trips given by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. For over 20 years, he failed to report the trips on financial disclosure forms.

Thomas said he “was advised by colleagues on the nation’s highest court and others in the federal judiciary that ‘this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the court, was not reportable.’”

I’m retired, but I used to work for large national and international corporations. I wasn’t given the option to bat around ethical questions with other employees to decide on conflicts of interest and gift giving by other companies. Instead, I sat through video sessions that posed various ethical dilemmas, was given the ethically correct solutions, and was tested on my retention of the information. Heavy emphasis was put on doing the right thing in business to protect the company’s integrity, reputation and employees. Ethics training was required. If I had refused the classes, my employment might have been questioned.

Therefore, I’m surprised that the nation’s highest court has a seemingly inefficient, disorganized and antiquated approach to ethics. It must be nice to decide ethical questions on the fly instead of agreeing ahead of time on what might be acceptable, what crosses a line, documenting it, and requiring it to be a conduct standard.

I have an odd, ironic respect for corporate America regarding this issue, but not for the court.

Jim Bauman

Crystal Lake