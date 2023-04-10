Letter: Why isn’t Durbin demanding the same scrutiny?

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly took trips and didn’t disclose them. The trips were paid for by Harlan Crow, a Republican mega donor, who stated he never spoke with Justice Thomas about any pending cases and Justice Thomas did not discuss cases with him. Crow also stated he has never sought legal influence with Justice Thomas.

Democrats led by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois are now demanding tighter ethics for the Supreme Court justices.

Where has Dick Durbin been regarding two Illinois Supreme Court judges taking over $1 million in donations each from Gov. JB Pritzker who is the lead defendant in a case before them now?

Donations were limited to $500,000 from a law Gov. Pritzker signed. The law was “suspended” and Gov. Pritzker made the two additional $500,000 donations after the law was “suspended.”

Why isn’t Dick Durbin demanding the same scrutiny for Illinois judges and demand they recuse themselves in the case against Gov. Pritzker? Good for me but not for thee.

Anthony J. Santinello

Huntley