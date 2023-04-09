Letter: Issues related to park district community needs survey

The Spring 2023 Park Report reads, “The Crystal Lake Park District recognizes the need for a community center, fitness area, walking track and public swimming pool for its residents. These needs were confirmed by a recent community needs survey.”

In fact, 72% of survey respondents did not “need” a fitness club, 69% did not “need” indoor running/walking tracks, 61% did not “need” an indoor pool and 84% did not “need” a community center.

Unlike the park district, I do not regard 84% against as “confirming a need.”

Here are some other points to consider.

Survey respondents were not randomly selected. Rather, they self-selected, meaning there was a bias for those with the greatest desire for more park facilities to respond.

Next, how questions are phrased is important. If the park district asked “Do you favor raising taxes to build an indoor pool that will damage the local YMCA financially?” I guarantee opposition would be even higher than 61%.

Along this same line, what exactly does “need” mean? Did residents “need” the park district to build a driving range with five already in the area? Did residents “need” the park district to build a mini-golf course that destroyed a local mini-golf business?

There are several fitness clubs and an indoor pool in Crystal Lake already. The park district doesn’t “need” to duplicate what already exists, doesn’t “need” to compete unfairly with private enterprise and doesn’t “need” to damage our local YMCA.

Steve Willson

Crystal Lake