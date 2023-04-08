Letter: The power of discussion

A while ago I was driving down the street and I looked over into a neighbor’s yard and I saw an “F---Biden” flag predominantly displayed on his flagpole. I decided that I would like to have a conversation with the homeowner. One afternoon I saw my neighbor and I pulled over to the curb to talk to him.

I said, my name is Bill and I live up the street from you. I wanted to talk to you about your flag. He said, “It ain’t coming down” in a gruff manner. I said that I have my granddaughter living with me and she is learning how to read and at this point in her innocent life I really don’t want to explain what the flag reads.

He continued to listen and did not say anything. I believe he was waiting to see if I would demand he remove his flag. I did not. I told him that my granddaughter passes his house twice each day on the school bus. Nothing much else happened and I said goodbye.

Two weeks later the flag was gone and in its place was the “Let’s Go Brandon” flag. I considered my conversation with my neighbor to be a moderate success on both our parts. No acrimony, no shouting about the falseness of each other’s political position, just a bit of compromise for what I believe to be the good of our community. Maybe this is something we should all practice.

William J. Quinn

McHenry