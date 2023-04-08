Letter: Support shopping at small businesses

I fully support the concept and practice of shopping at my community’s small, local businesses. I try to do it when I can; however, due to convenience and the potential to save money, I find myself justifying ordering online instead. I’d like to share an experience I recently had that put that all in perspective for me.

I was shopping at Woodstock’s Read Between the Lynes bookstore. Two adults were also in the store and were conversing with the owner, Arlene Lynes, as she worked behind the counter. It was clear that they had developmental and social challenges. As I listened to the conversation with Lynes, I was touched by the grace, dignity and compassion they were shown. Their appreciation of this conversation was very apparent. They felt seen, valued, and, I believe, loved by this kindness.

I then realized how small businesses are the heart of everyone’s community. By shopping at these businesses, we are not only supporting them but the community at large, and only good can come from that. So in the future, I will make a bigger effort to support local small businesses whenever I can, even if it takes more time and money on my part. I hope you will consider doing the same.

Joan Jensema

McHenry