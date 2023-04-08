Letter: Gun laws need to be more straightforward

McHenry County Board member Kelli Wegener’s Guest View stating that the “February McHenry County Board meeting was a disappointing display of conservative extremism” exhibits the typical left’s knee-jerk reaction to any freedom of speech comments that contradict their opinions.

What is a weapon of war? Historically, they have included bows and arrows, swords, knives, firing projectiles, slingshots, rocks, stones and so on. Her statements exemplify the need for legislation to be more straightforward and address the issue.

Illinois already has the toughest gun laws in the nation, but this hasn’t reversed the growing number of shootings, armed robberies and homicides.

The legislation in the Protect Illinois Act is discriminatory against the disabled, who may need hand grips for their rifle. It’s also self-defeating in trying to catalog every possible weapon that should be considered illegal.

We don’t need more regulations attempting to discover and state every rifle and gun that exists, how it can be adapted, and how many and what type of rounds it can hold.

We need tough, no-nonsense sentences for anyone who commits or attempts to commit any crime with a weapon. We need no-nonsense state’s attorneys and judges who prosecute those found guilty of these crimes to the fullest extent of the law.

This is where our state’s vulnerability exists and is the clear and present danger to law-abiding citizens. The true waste of taxpayer dollars is the hours spent researching every weapon and accessory and creating an endless list that legislators and law enforcement are expected to understand.

We need to return to focusing on why and how crimes are committed and enforcing punishments to deter future repetition.

David M. Felten

Algonquin