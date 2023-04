It would be nice if the Illinois government would vote to end the cruel practice of abortion. For years and years this has been a part of our world.

Doctors should be wanting to follow the oath of “do no harm.” Doctors are supposed to do all they can to aide and show mercy. We definitely should rally to defend the helpless who can’t speak for themselves.

Ask our Illinois government to protect the small and defenseless ones.

Juanita D. Archa

Cary