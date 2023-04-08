Letter: Adopt a pet

Adopt a pet from ASPCA.

ASPCA is an organization asking for money to help support their services in helping dogs and cats get medical care and shelter.

Its main objective is to get people to donate money to their organization. The ASPCA shows TV commercials with the dogs and cats starving, skinny and weak. Now they are adding that ASPCA needs 300 new donors at 63 cents a day, or $19 a month. The 300 new donors at $19 a month come to a total of $5,700 for ASPCA.

If the public is willing to donate money to help save these animals, why can’t they adopt an ASPCA pet and help provide the animal medical services and shelter? Provide a good home and love to the animal. This way, the public can keep their money and use it to take care of the pet that they adopted. Their website is about how you can help; in that area is a section on pet adoption, and the public can use the $19 a month to take care of their new adopted pet.

Now they can feel good about themselves because they have saved a dog or cat from being mistreated, not having any medical attention, malnutrition, not enough love and not having a good home.

John M. Stroh

Woodstock