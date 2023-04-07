Letter: Can’t imagine life without a library

I want to thank Steve Willson for drawing attention to some of Crystal Lake Public Library’s challenges.

The number of daily visits and circulations were down the last few years but the pandemic kept people away from everything. Then we were closed for six months for repairs.

But our numbers are trending up as users return.

We are having to turn people away from programs because of limited space.

The library should not be blamed for tax increases. Only 4 cents of every tax dollar goes to the library. And those pennies are spent on many things that can’t be checked out. Our digital collection includes Flipster and Hoopla (my favorite for graphic novels) and multiple databases including Consumer Reports.

We offer homework and research help, programs for all ages, literacy and STEM kits, and the popular Wi-Fi hotspots. And much more.

I am “pro-library,” as Mr. Willson points out, but it is because I’ve been a library user my whole life.

Crystal Lake residents who don’t use the library should make a visit. I think they’ll be surprised.

I’m also a Crystal Lake taxpayer and happy my tax dollars support our library and what it stands for, represents and does for our community. I can’t imagine living in a town without one.

But libraries are under attack around the country. Seven local libraries do not have enough candidates to fill their open board spots. It is time for others who appreciate libraries to speak up.

Bill Weller, president

Crystal Lake Library Board of Trustees