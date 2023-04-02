Letter: A whirlwind with reverberations

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg may be thinking an indictment of Donald Trump will land him in the history books. It may, just not in the way the left hopes. History will record the whirlwind.

This indictment will be a monumental and unprecedented step, with consequences sure to reverberate far beyond the fate of Trump. Every prosecutor in American history up to now understood the national risk of crossing this Rubicon. The scandal is that Bragg looks set not only to splash in, but to do so with the most pathetic of legal arguments. This is not a case about classified documents or transfer of power. At issue is a $133,000 “hush money” payment made by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in 2016 to an alleged former Trump mistress. Cohen is a convicted perjurer and federal prosecutors declined to act on this same case. Historically, America has set a high bar against political prosecutions.

Now America will become a country where prosecutors of one political party arrest leaders of a rival political party. Put aside just how humiliating this is for the U.S. on the world stage-we look like rabble. The bigger question is what comes next? Once a country declares political figures fair game for any old prosecution, it’s a short hop to leaders using their powers not only against the opposition, but against dissenters within their own political ranks.

Robert Gebhardt

Johnsburg