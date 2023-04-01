Letter: There are honest people in the world

There are honest people in the world. I had the pleasure of meeting one on March 20 at the McHenry UPS store on Route 31. I went there to fax documents. When I paid my hero, Josh, I pulled a bank envelope with money out of my purse, paid, and left. My next stop was the grocery store. I looked for the envelope with the money and couldn’t find it.

I emptied my purse and searched the car. There was no envelope. I returned home and retraced my steps, which led me back to the UPS store. Josh was still there. I was embarrassed to ask if I left an envelope with money in it. He asked me what kind of envelope it was and what bank it was from. Josh remembered me and said that I left the envelope on the counter. He gave me the envelope with all the money in it. I was so happy that I started crying. I thanked him and went on my way. I thanked God for such a nice and honest young man. Josh, you are the best.

Sheila Forster

McHenry