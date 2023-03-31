Letter: Taking a stand for taxpayers

Woodstock voters tired of the city council’s focus on the old county courthouse should welcome candidate Tom Wilson’s view that the city’s priorities need to refocus on the taxpayers’ needs.

Wilson was quoted in The Woodstock Independent asking, “Why is the city more focused on attracting new residents than on serving the existing community?” I would add to that by saying the City Council has ignored the benefits a cultural center in the old courthouse would provide residents, as proposed by the library director.

I was pleased that Wilson opposes another speculative venture: bringing a Metra rail yard and repair facility to Woodstock. The city has no idea whether this will lead to growth, but it will involve a deal that can end up costing taxpayers.

Thank you, Tom Wilson, for taking a stand on behalf of Woodstock taxpayers.

Michael Burditt

Woodstock