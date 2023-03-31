Letter: Reelect Blazier to the District 155 board

I’m writing in support of my fellow Community High School District 155 board member Amy Blazier’s candidacy for school board reelection. Blazier is a valued colleague whose strong voice is important to all board discussions and decisions. While she’s passionate for the district’s students and teachers, Blazier is also a tireless watchdog for the taxpayers’ money.

Her experience and sound judgment are not only valued, but needed in today’s complex educational world. I urge you to vote for and reelect Amy Blazier to District 155.

Dave Secrest

Crystal Lake