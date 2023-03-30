Letter: Thank you, U.S. Rep. Foster

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his fellow Republicans are threatening to drive the United States to default on our debts if they don’t get their way. Their goal is to cut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and other vital programs.

Many working-class Americans are currently struggling with inflation and rising living costs. Any cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid would threaten millions of livelihoods and pull the rug out from under those who paid into the programs. Not to mention the risks of a recession and job losses if Republicans force the government to default.

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster signed a congressional letter from U.S. Reps. Boyle, Jayapal and Kuster calling for a clean vote to avoid a default on our debts and opposing cuts to Social Security, Medicare and other programs our community relies on.

When our representatives stand up for the people rather than corporate interests or their own pockets, we prosper. Thank you, Foster, for standing up for us. We have your back because you have ours.

Cathy Christensen

Woodstock