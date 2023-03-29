Letter: Library spending

Bill Weller, a 20-plus year Crystal Lake Library Board member, responded to my recent letter by writing, “I have no idea how [Steve Willson] computes his stated cost to taxpayers.” That pretty much sums up the problem. My figures come from the library’s audit, budget and statistical reports.

I noted the cost per item checked out was $17.50. Mr. Weller confuses that with the cost to buy a book.

I noted the drastic, long-term decline in library usage. Mr. Weller presided over that decline, but ignored the issue in his letter.

I noted the property taxes for FY2023 are 23% higher than just two years earlier. Mr. Weller bears responsibility for this increase, but ignored this issue in his letter.

I noted the library bought all the properties around the library for a big new library that the voters turned down. Mr. Weller bears responsibility for these purchases but ignored these actions in his letter.

I noted that other area libraries provide essentially identical services at a much lower cost to the taxpayers. Mr. Weller ignored this point in his letter.

A few more statistics: The average Crystal Lake family pays $294 per year for the library, but the average resident visits the library less than four times per year. And the average cost per library visitor is over $31.

Mr. Weller is pro-library, not pro-taxpayer.

Steve Willson

Lakewood