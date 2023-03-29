Letter: Home rule authority

On April 4, Bull Valley will ask an important question of its residents: Should home rule authority be enacted? While home rule means a lot of things, it most importantly grants government the authority to raise taxes without a voter referendum. In a state featuring the second-highest property taxes and a high level of corruption nationally, this is a recipe for disaster.

At a public meeting on Feb. 21, the village trustees and president brought their best case to Bull Valley residents for home rule. Their explanation was that citizens should just trust them. One trustee explained home rule would allow Bull Valley to accomplish “obvious” projects without explaining what those might be. Others, including the village president, explained that a long list of revenue streams could be realized. With this power, Bull Valley could license contractors, increase enforcement of code violations and impose fees on utility companies. Naturally, it is the taxpayers who find themselves left with the tab.

[ Election 2023: Home-rule status for Bull Valley, Lakemoor? Garbage for Algonquin Township? ]

At a bare minimum, the village of Bull Valley should have approached taxpayers in a prepared and transparent manner. The village should have included specific spending programs with detailed expenditures about why increased revenue was necessary. That would have included some sort of fiscal impact analysis or identifiable budgetary needs for this power. There was no apparent need to rush an important and controversial question to vote before performing basic due diligence. Until that point, a vote no on April 4 on home rule authority is the correct choice to make.

Benjamin Barr

Bull Valley