Letter: City council endorsements

Twenty-four years ago Crystal Lake went from a mayor and four council members to a mayor and six council members. Ellen Brady was among that group elected to the City Council.

Goals were set by that team. First, to treat everyone with dignity and respect. Second, to balance the needs of the petitioner, the city and the general welfare of the community. Third, to create opportunities and pathways and remove unnecessary obstacles and roadblocks for growth.

Brett Hopkins joined the team eight years later. Haig Haleblian joined the team in 2016. Together with these guiding principles and leaders much has been accomplished. Some examples are: building the new municipal complex; building and opening of the Three Oaks Recreation Area; the identification and remediation of chronic areas of flooding; fiscally responsible navigation through recessions and the recent pandemic; and promotion of the growth and retention of the business community via local, state and national marketing. In addition, the city provides grant opportunities for business and community development and retention.

As we move forward I highly recommend for City Council the reelection of Ellen Brady and Brett Hopkins and the election of Denise Smith. I further recommend the write-in reelection of Haig Haleblian for mayor of Crystal Lake.

Cathy Ferguson, councilwoman

Crystal Lake