Letter: ‘Us vs. Them’ endorsement rhetoric

Don Metivier wrote in recently in support of McHenry County Board member Terri Greeno. He seemed to praise her for publicly calling out fellow board members and lawmakers more than anything positive she had done. It’s classic “us versus them” stuff. He further stated: “Without vigilant board members like her we’d be at the mercy of Democrats who, if they had their way, would take away our guns, tell us which bathroom we can use, what to teach in school, what books to read, even what to think.”

There may be common sense laws restricting future sales of certain types of guns and ammo, but there are none on taking them away. Bathroom restrictions seem to be the purview of the right. Purposely restricting parts of our history being taught in schools, banning books and regulating media? You guessed it, it isn’t the Democrats.

The mirror is pointing at the wrong “them.”

J. Michael Lawler

Lakewood