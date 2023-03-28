Letter: Store no longer carries coupons

I recently returned from my local Walgreens where I purchased a product that was $3 off with a coupon.

I went to the register where they used to keep coupons and was told you needed the phone app. Walgreens coupons are no longer available at the store. I asked what the homeless, people on a fixed income or the elderly do if they can’t afford a phone. The woman in the main office I called said you can get them in newspapers or magazines. If you can’t afford a phone, I’m sure you’re not going to buy a newspaper. After telling her this, she replied that there are free newspapers. As Marie Antoinette once said, “Let them eat cake.” It looks like Walgreens doesn’t care about you if you’re poor.

Peter Krawczyk

McHenry