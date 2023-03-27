Letter: Kudos to Milarski and her team

Trying to slow down Hebron’s traffic is how this started. Dawn Milarski wanted Hebron’s streets to be safer from cars driving on Illinois Route 47. She realized the cost of blinking speeding signs was too much for the village’s budget after contacting IDOT. Milarski discovered there was a federal grant available through Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, but the deadline was in a couple of months.

She was on a mission to write the grant. Milarski enlisted the help of Gloria Kraft, who had grant-writing experience, and Adrian Arellano from Congressman Brad Schneider’s office while she gathered data. Milarski signed up for a grant writing class, got a letter of support from Schneider’s office, utilized village trustee Candace Knaack and county board members Tracie Von Bergen and Larry Smith, worked with village treasurer Katherine Andrus, and encouraged village engineer Frank Cuda to create the grants, maps and exhibits. She took photos of crumbling infrastructure and submitted the grant with support from village president Robert Shelton.

Although Milarski was appointed village trustee in 2022, she was able to bring village officials and employees together to work on the grant. Her $12,000 starting point had grown to an $8-million project. If the project gets approved, it will include Hebron’s streets, sidewalks, drainage, curbs, culverts, water pipes and street mains. The grant passed stage one approval. Milarski and her team are waiting for news of the next stage. Regardless of the outcome, Milarski and her team deserve kudos for identifying a problem and gathering people and resources to fix it. If the grant is approved, Hebron wins.

Pat Lawlor

Marengo