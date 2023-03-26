Letter: Vote for Suzanne Hoban

As a former trustee, it’s with great pleasure I endorse Suzanne Hoban for trustee of the McHenry County College board.

Hoban has demonstrated outstanding leadership in her role as the executive director of the Family Health Partnership Clinic. She has advanced health care for the underserved and uninsured in McHenry County and educated the community on this population’s needs.

In addition to her role as the executive director of the Family Health Partnership Clinic, Hoban was the coordinator for Project Success, a major program that focused on the needs of at-risk youth. The program required the coordination of programming with all of the county school districts. This experience will be helpful as a member of the McHenry County College board.

Hoban is a community leader with outstanding qualifications and character. She has been influential in a wide spectrum of civic activities in McHenry County, and her vision has been an inspiration to many.

As a former trustee, I am familiar with the duties of a trustee. I can’t think of a better person to serve on the board.

I intend to vote for Suzanne Hoban, and I believe she deserves your vote.

Dennis G. Smith

McHenry