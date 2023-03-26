Letter: Vote for Laura King

It’s refreshing to see that there is a candidate running for Johnsburg Village Trustee with expertise in areas where the village needs it. Laura King is a former president of the Johnsburg Area Business Association. She knows how to attract businesses to fill the vacancies in town and along the Richmond Road corridor. King has been employed by the McHenry Conservation District for several years. She knows the steps Johnsburg needs to take to protect our area’s natural beauty and coexist with the increasing wildlife. King is also involved with the historic Pistakee Yacht Club and St. John’s Church.

A win for Johnsburg, a win for us.

Fred Haller

Johnsburg