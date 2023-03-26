Letter: Bayser as Huntley Fire Protection District trustee

Let me tell you about Bonnie Bayser.

She is running as an incumbent trustee in the Huntley Fire Protection District. Bayser has proudly served in this capacity since 2003 and has over 20 years of hospital administration experience. She is a registered nurse with postgraduate degrees in business administration. Bayser currently serves as treasurer of the Illinois Association of Fire Protection Districts and president of the Northern Illinois Alliance of Fire Protection Districts. Her background says it all. Bayser is highly qualified and understands all aspects of how the fire service runs.

She’s an upstanding and honest person, and one I’m proud to call my friend.

Reelect Bonnie Bayser Tuesday, April 4.

Terri Corless

Algonquin