Letter: Vote Thompson, Galligar, Murray and Bittman

Michael Thompson, Gina Galligar, Laura Murray and Andy Bittman. Who are these people? Are they special? No. They are just normal people who live in our community. They are parents, fathers, mothers. Normal people who just want a great education for their children and a great education starts with a great school board. And this is something we in Huntley do not have and these four want to change this.

Over the years all of them have been to too many board meetings and the present board just does not want to hear what they have to say. They have tried having small meetings with members but no, it doesn’t happen. Yet school district leaders will meet with Sun City (cash cow community) residents I think mainly because we supply a lot of money and there are no children living in Sun City.

Thompson, Galligar, Murray and Bittman want to try to change this. They want it to where they answer to all residents of District 158. They want it to where all children of the district not only get a good education but a great education without all the fluff like in California. For me, I’m getting old but I can say that I lived in the best of times. This is what these four want for their children. For them to build a much better world and be able to say, I helped build a new best of times.

Please remember, April 4, get out and vote.

Wally Gullang

Huntley