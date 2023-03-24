Letter: Laura Stanton for District 47 School Board

Unfortunately, municipal elections tend to have a low turnout, so I am writing to encourage you to vote on April 4 for Laura LW Stanton for a position on the District 47 school board. In a time where school districts are under pressure for a variety of reasons, Laura brings to the community a wealth of knowledge and expertise garnered from a personal perspective.

Laura is a product of the Crystal Lake educational experience. She attended District 47 elementary schools and she and her husband both attended District 155 high schools. Both attended McHenry County College before attending colleges and universities for their graduate (Laura’s master’s) and doctoral degrees (Bill’s doctorate). Their four beautiful daughters are enrolled in Crystal Lake District 47 schools.

Laura is a teacher at Lake Zurich High School in the English department and Bill is an assistant superintendent for the Wauconda Unit District 118. This affords them unique perspectives of the educational system as they understand the mechanisms of education involving classroom activities, financial obligations, and influence from special interest groups.

Laura is intelligent, open-minded, and cares for the education of all children. Please consider voting for her in the upcoming election.

Debra Gummerson

Crystal Lake