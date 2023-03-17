Letter: Candidates should submit their profiles for voters

There are 25 candidates up for election on Tuesday, April 4, in Richmond.

I don’t know these candidates. I tirelessly searched more than five online sites for their candidate profiles. I found only three profiles completed on the League of Women Voters site.

I applaud Alie Stansbury, Jennifer Read and Tom Schwartz for submitting their opinions and goals.

Those three will get my vote.

The other 22 candidates will not.

Where is the ease of finding candidate goals and opinions? Do they expect to slide into office by hiding their profiles from voters, failing to publicly inform them, or by a lack of voter turnout? Something is very wrong if I can’t find my candidates within four hours.

If you are a candidate, I urge you to put some effort into submitting your candidate profile to the League of Women Voters site and other voting sites before early voting begins. Freedom of information should be a key voter’s right.

Debbie Schleiffer

Spring Grove

Editor’s note: The Shaw Local News Network also provides profiles of candidates who filled out our survey. Readers can find them here: shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/election/