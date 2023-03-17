Letter: Advocate for Ethan’s Law

If something as simple as locking up your gun could save a child’s life, would you do it? I think all of us would answer yes.

But the reality is that, while locking up your guns will save children’s lives, so many gun owners choose not to.

A 3-year-old shot and killed her 4-year-old sister this week in Texas. This child and family will be changed forever because an adult, the person responsible for loving and caring for these children, chose not to do the most basic safety exercises.

It is time for the U.S. Congress to pass Ethan’s Law, a law that requires gun owners to secure their firearms in a “secure gun storage or safety device.” Ethan’s Law works to prevent the over 2,000 unintentional shootings by children that have occurred since 2015. Death by firearm-related injury is the leading cause of death in children ages one to 19 years old.

It is time to treat this issue as it should be treated: as a public health and safety issue. Securing your firearm is a matter of gun owner responsibility. If you call yourself a responsible gun owner, it’s time to start advocating for Ethan’s Law and have open discussions with gun owners to ensure they are safely securing their firearms.

TJ Johnson

Cary