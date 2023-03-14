Letter: Library usage down, cost up

Total visits to the Crystal Lake Public Library peaked in fiscal 2010 at about 379,000. By fiscal 2020, that number dropped to 211,000. In fiscal 2022, total visits were only 105,000. In the current fiscal year, total visits are unlikely to reach 140,000. The total number of items circulated is down 60% from the peak.

But the library board purchased all the properties around the library, at well above market prices, to build a new library – that the voters turned down. They actually bought one property after the referendum failed. They spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on plans for a new library – that the voters turned down. Following the failed referendum, they spent hundreds of thousands of dollars remodeling the library. What benefit did the taxpayers derive from this expenditure?

The library’s budget for the current fiscal year is 23% higher than expenditures two years ago. Divide the total number of unique items checked by expenditures and it cost the taxpayers $17.50 for every book checked out. Other libraries in the area spend much less on a per capita basis and yet provide essentially identical services.

In short, the long-run trend is severely negative and at some point one has to ask why does the Crystal Lake library cost so much? Who’s watching out for the taxpayers? Not the library board, and not the City Council, which appoints the library board.

It’s time for some accountability.

Steve Willson

Lakewood