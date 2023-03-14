Letter: Kirk Donald for MCC Board

I recently heard Kirk Donald give a brief campaign speech and I must agree with him. He said, ”McHenry County is a very special place to live, we have lakes and rivers, fertile farmland, wildlife, a great conservation district, and a sound county government. We also have another treasure we must protect, and that’s McHenry County College.” As an alumni of MCC, he understands that the college is a value, and we must keep it that way for future generations. In recent years MCC has seen a steady enrollment increase and still maintains one of the lowest tuition rates in the state. Kirk believes no matter what gender, religion, or ethnicity, the college should be accessible to you. Let’s keep MCC affordable and accessible, vote Kirk Donald for McHenry County College trustee.

Carl Kamienski

Johnsburg