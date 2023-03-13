Letter: Visit your local library

Questions were asked on this page about the Crystal Lake Library, questions of accountability and management. In any true conversation there are two sides and without others in the dialogue, there is just an echo like the alleged footsteps among the stacks of books.

Where are the patrons? What is keeping them away? There is no entry fee as prepaid by taxes in question. No entry test or challenge of entitlement? Trained personnel are available for guidance through a myriad of knowledge literally at one’s fingertips. There is timeless inventory in value found in those stacks and yet there is an emptiness among the works of fiction, scholarship and reference. Yes, questions should be asked, like how will you observe National Library week this year? But you don’t have to wait until April 23–29, the celebration of human knowledge is under way now at a library near you.

Robert Kosin

Crystal Lake