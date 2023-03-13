Letter: Schwartz wants you to vote for him

My name is Tom Schwartz and I am a candidate for school board in Nippersink School District 2. I am reaching out to voters to hopefully earn their vote in the April 4 election.

If elected, I will bring nearly 20 years of school district operations experience to the board of education. My firsthand leadership experience of school maintenance and custodial operations as well as transportation will bring a wealth of knowledge to the board which will prove beneficial in planning and decision-making processes. With a potential referendum and large facility renovations and building addition projects on the horizon, my experience in construction management and school renovations will help to ensure we are getting the best value from funds allocated toward school improvements.

I believe in the importance of the oversight of government spending and responsibility the board of education has to be good stewards of taxpayers’ money while providing the resources necessary for students and teachers to be successful. I also believe in supporting local businesses whenever possible to keep tax dollars in the community.

Please visit my website www.TomSchwartz.us for more information. I will also be hosting a community meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Nippersink Library. I hope to see you there.

Tom Schwartz

Richmond