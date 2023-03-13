Letter: Jonathan Dailey for D158 School Board

As you consider the candidates for the April 4 Huntley School District 158 school board, I ask you to consider supporting my neighbor and friend Jonathan Dailey. Jon is humble, compassionate and trustworthy. He will be fair and prudent with the budget and he will engage and challenge administration as he seeks to find solutions. He is not influenced by wild political agendas, instead he will be guided by the feedback he receives from the local community because he understands that each decision will affect students, parents, teachers, businesses and other community members in some way. That, coupled with data and evidence based in fact will lead him to a decision even if, at times, it may not be the one that seems most popular. Most admired is his thoughtfulness and dedication to his family, friends and neighbors, which is why we need him to help lead our community.

His willingness to step up and serve is important. I know my kids, his kids, our community’s kids and our teachers, staff and administrators are better off with him in that boardroom. The board does need a new voice. Jon, appointed to an open seat just a couple months ago, is that new voice and deserves a chance to make positive change. I am proud to support him for D158 school board and hope you will too.

Chris Brittain

Huntley