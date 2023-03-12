March 12, 2023
Letter: Vote for Brian Fluhler

The Huntley Professional Firefighters Union Local 4106 is endorsing Brian Fluhler for the position of Huntley Fire Protection District trustee. Fluhler served for 15 years and is currently a lieutenant with the Long Grove Fire Protection District. He also served 10 years on a part-time basis for the Huntley Fire Protection District. Fluhler has an intimate knowledge of the inner workings of fire protection districts, and we believe he would be a great asset to our district’s board, bringing the position experience and passion. Vote Brian Fluhler for Trustee Tuesday, April 4.

Coltin Thomas

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin