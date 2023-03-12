Letter: Support Suzanne Hoban for MCC trustee

I am pleased to support Suzanne Hoban for McHenry County College trustee in the Tuesday, April 4, election. Hoban has been a leader in our community for almost 30 years. Her work on the McHenry County College Board of Trustees for the last four years has been excellent, keeping the needs of students, faculty and taxpayers front of mind. Hoban has demonstrated vision, strategy and fiscal responsibility, having founded the Family Health Partnership Clinic and grown it to be a premiere organization providing the uninsured healthcare. Hoban has built collaborative projects throughout the community, making healthcare and resources more accessible to the community. She has served various organizations, including the McHenry County Community Foundation, Leadership Greater McHenry County and the Senior Services Grant Commission.

Hoban is a highly skilled leader, carefully considering all options when making a decision. Her ability to listen and understand opposing view points enables her to bridge conflicts and form a consensus. These are the exact skills needed as a McHenry County College trustee. Join me in supporting Suzanne Hoban for a six-year term as MCC trustee Tuesday, April 4.

Melissa Cooney

Woodstock