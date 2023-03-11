Letter: Vote for Suzanne Hoban

It is with great pleasure that I support Suzanne Hoban for McHenry County College Board of Trustees. Suzanne is a respected and longtime community leader who has continually had a positive influence on McHenry County. She brings excellent fiscal management and a passion for education knowing that MCC is responsible for lifelong learning for adults and for younger students that is attainable and accessible to all. Suzanne is dedicated that MCC will continue to meet the changing needs of our community, and has supported the new Center for Agrarian Learning as well as the new Center for Applied Technology and Innovation.

As a 33-year resident of McHenry County, Suzanne Hoban has watched our community and economy change. She has a strong commitment that MCC has a responsibility to continue to train and educate our work force to support our county. McHenry County College is the educational hub of our community for children, teens, young adults, lifelong learners and our workforce. Suzanne Hoban will continue to make this vision a reality, with your help as you vote for her on April 4.

Beverly Thomas

Lakewood