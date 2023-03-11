Letter: Provide teachers proper support

I appreciate the governor’s attempt to address the teacher shortage problem with funding to districts in need. However, he fails to recognize the bigger picture. The situation to bring in new teachers is only part of the problem. What about the teachers who are looking to get out right now? Providing proper support and guidance to aspiring teachers who just entered the field is equally crucial. These teachers are entering a school atmosphere of unprecedented student behavioral issues. Too many are told to “learn to deal with it; it comes with the job.” That’s a truthful statement, but it shouldn’t be an acceptable one. We have societal standards and expectations, yet they seem to be ignored when it comes to student behavior.

Daily occurrences include threatened shoot-ups and physical violence toward students and staff. Add that to the disruption of the learning process for students who want to learn from teachers who want to teach but can’t because of what’s happening in their classrooms and hallways. Many veteran teachers are also looking to leave the profession, too. They have had enough. Those 10 to 20 years into their careers contemplate career changes because they know 20 more years of this work isn’t feasible for their mental or physical health. Money doesn’t solve those problems.

Look at the current legislation that handcuffs our districts into providing a safe working and learning environment for students and staff. Instead of bending over backward for the disruptor, think about the other 25 students having their daily learning disrupted and fear coming to school.

Michael Lehman

Algonquin