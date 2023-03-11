Letter: Impartial state Supreme Court?

When Elizabeth Rochford and Mary Kay O’Brien were candidates for the Illinois Supreme Court, both stated in campaign ads that they were pro-abortion and anti-gun. That doesn’t sound like they’ll be impartial when applying the law.

A Macon County judge ruled last week that Gov. JB Pritzker’s gun ban violated the Illinois State Constitution and issued an injunction against the ban’s enforcement. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed an appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court.

Pritzker signed 10 ILCS 5/9-8.5 in November 2021, which limited judges campaign contributions to $500,000. He donated $500,000 to O’Brien and to Rochford from his campaign funds in September 2022. Pritzker also donated $500,000 to O’Brien and to Rochford from his personal trust fund in October 2022 (source: Chicago Tribune, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022). The “law” was suspended last November.

In addition, they both received money that wasn’t disclosed until after the election. State law requires it be disclosed before the election (source: Chicago Tribune, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022).

Gov. Pritzker is the first defendant listed in the gun ban lawsuit. Do you think the judges he backed financially will be impartial? Will they recuse themselves due to a conflict? I’m thinking when pigs fly.

We now have permanent voting by mail with the signature matching the ballot application. Now the legislature is pushing ranked-choice voting?

It just keeps getting better every day.

Anthony J. Santinello

Huntley