Letter: Voting in school elections requires doing your homework

In a letter published March 3, there was a reference to Charlie Kirk, Moms for Liberty, and Illinois Policy Institute. These are hardly dangerous organizations. What they represent is the opportunity to take back control of our children’s education after sitting silent for generations assuming the public school system was teaching skills (math, science, history) along with reasoning, critical thinking and the realities of truth versus indoctrinating our students with corrosive ideologies.

The red states are banning books to young children that should not be involved in sexualized material; good for them. As for rewriting history, not so. They want the Constitution taught; as well as the true history of our country’s record on slavery. It’s not all good, but it’s history. Our nation still has plenty to do for full equality, however, we are still the best in the world regarding equality of women, people of color and valuing people at all economic levels. As an American citizen you have the wonderful privilege to vote, but take the time to know the truth regarding candidates and ideas. Do they have a moral/ethical foundation that reflects our independence vs, dependence on the government to establish our thinking?

Ken Shadel

Crystal Lake