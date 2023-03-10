Letter: Does that help you understand?

Has Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fever influenced the McHenry County Board?

Denounce the gun safety law:

Appease gun owners while undervaluing potential for children’s last school day to end in the morgue.

Belittle the LGBTQ+ community:

Require a two-thirds vote rather than simple majority to fly non-governmental flag on the government pole. Because this has the same monumental importance as ... as what? Republicans already hold two-thirds majority providing pre-determined success for veteran flag, pre-determined failure for gay pride flag. If Democrats vote against veteran flag Republicans will shout: “Democrats are against veterans!”

Demonize public education:

Via local party super PAC sponsor Moms for Liberty champion, political operative, Turning Point USA founder. (Google Turning Point USA – indoctrination 101.) Amplify his so very clever antic to attack school boards with obnoxious, boorish behavior. A provocateur who makes unsubstantiated accusations about what’s being taught in your child’s classroom, spews culture bias then moves on to his next grifting gig.

Meet with your child’s teacher. Your children will be happy to tell you about their school day. Ask them.

Next – book banning.

The Regional Offices of Education should be abolished. Duties could easily be transferred to State Board of Education and/or local school districts, saving millions in wasted state tax dollars.

For writer who didn’t understand: “When rights collide, obligations intervene.” You can’t yell fire in a theater when there isn’t one. Terrorizing Sandy Hook families can bring lawsuits costing millions/bankruptcy. Repeatedly, magnificently defaming a company on your television network can cause a $1.6-billion lawsuit. Does that help you understand?

Helen Torscher

Crystal Lake