Letter: A reason to vote in school elections

Charlie Kirk’s seminar on Feb. 25 in Crystal Lake featuring his headline speech bloviating right-wing propaganda, lies and conspiracies about non-existent “grooming” and “CRT” was another attempt to discredit and defund public education – a goal of the Koch Network funded Illinois Policy Institute.

This event was sponsored by the McHenry County GOPac.

The goal of this group is to take down public education, transferring taxpayer funding to for-profit private sector schools which are unaccountable to any educational standards and put profits over our children’s education.

The group is taking a page from governors of red states who are banning books, the teaching of our history of slavery, racism and inequality, banning sex education or even teaching the science of climate change.

They claim to be opposed to “indoctrination of students,” yet advocate teaching their propaganda which has actually brainwashed millions of Americans to reject history, truth, facts, science, the Constitution, democracy and the rule of law in sycophancy to a seditious insurrectionist cult leader.

A reminder to those 65% of McHenry County voters who typically sit out municipal elections: Many of these MAGA supporters who adhere to this nonsense are running for our local school boards. They call themselves “Moms for Liberty.” Sitting out this election will almost certainly allow many these candidates to be seated on our local school boards.

Bob Janz

McHenry