Letter: Why would a child want to kill people?

In the book “Stop Teaching Our Children to Kill,” Lt. Col. Dave Grossman and Gloria DeGaetano show how TV, movie and video game violence have shown to be causal factors in desensitizing children to violence. The book is a short read packed with nearly half of it citing resources showing a history of studies and statements regarding effects media violence.

Lt. Col. Grossman as a West Point psychology professor and professor of military science, has trained medical and health professionals how to deal with and prevent killing. Gloria DeGaetano is a nationally recognized educator in the field of media violence and is the Founder and CEO of the Parent Coaching Institute which teaches parents how to successfully meet their child’s developmental need. I first heard Grossman speak at a McHenry County Peace Group meeting at MCC, during the second Iraq War. He told the audience that the shoot to kill video games were originally developed for the military to desensitize soldiers to killing and had been commercialized and available to the public.

The amount of information DeGaetano and Grossman present makes it clear which causal factors effect some children to the extent they will kill without any remorse. It is folly to focus only on physical weapons which the war machine readily provides, without addressing the weaponization of our youths’ still developing brains.

Nicholas C. Kockler

Woodstock