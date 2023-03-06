Letter: Regarding Charlie Kirk

I would like to discuss some of the opinions expressed in a recent letter to the editor.

It is well within someone’s rights to voice their opposition to a private company hosting someone the likes of Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk peddles in debunked conspiracy theories and stochastic terrorism. He is paid millions of dollars to convincingly spew nonsense. The First Amendment also covers the right to assemble and protest. As the amendment specifically limits governments from prohibiting those rights, private citizens protesting the speech of other private citizens is not a violation of anyone’s constitutional rights.

Framing these protests as attempts to limit free speech or an affront to diversity of thought is dishonest. As is framing attempts to give our children the education required to make the world a better place as a “War on Kids.” This brand of anti-intellectual discourse serves three purposes: Personally enrich the careers and financials of Charlie Kirk and others; destroy public education in order to enrich private corporations; spread fear, divisiveness, and ideological violence throughout our community via conspiracy theories and war metaphors.

That is why your neighbors are exercising their constitutional rights and speaking out about this specific event.

Tim Thomas

Cary