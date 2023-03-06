Letter: Mike Lehman for McHenry Ward 2

Mike Lehman and I have served the community together in both the Rotary Club of McHenry Sunrise and the McHenry Area Rotary club for the past 13 years. Mike is an excellent leader, having served as the Rotary Club’s president on multiple occasions and is the director of Rotary’s Secret Santa program.

I can say with confidence that Mike was the most effective club president I have had the pleasure to serve with in my 23 years as a Rotarian. As the director of the Rotary Secret Santa Program, Mike has annually coordinated, inspired and led over 500 community volunteers to provide gifts to children in need throughout McHenry County.

I believe that Mike’s success as a leader can be attributed to his vision to see what needs to be done and the trust Mike has built with those who serve with him. Mike has proven himself to be committed to the McHenry community, as well as a trustworthy and effective leader.

As a business owner in Ward 2, it would be a privilege and an honor to have Mike Lehman as our Alderman. I am confident that any resident or business owner in Ward 2 who gets to know Mike Lehman will feel the same way.

Jefferson Batt

McHenry