Letter: Vote Mike Lehman for Ward Two alderman

I have had the opportunity to know and work alongside Mike Lehman while serving the community for 15 years.

Lehman has been a longtime McHenry Rotarian and has been involved in countless service initiatives. He is best known and admired for orchestrating the Rotary Secret Santa gift effort for tens of thousands of area children over the past decade. This enormous project consumes half his year and demonstrates his ability to bring vast amounts of people and organizations together for a cause.

Lehman was also a key supporter of our community’s St. Baldrick’s events for years, which supported local families battling children’s cancer. There is no cause too small for Lehman’s heart, and he is always willing to lend a helping hand. He has also been volunteering as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission for the last four years.

If the residents of the Second Ward aspire to have a positive, engaged, service-minded collaborator representing them, then the choice is plainly clear. Lehman is the leader who will not only be that, but he will also be a respected partner to other alderpeople and municipal leaders to help McHenry progress into the future.

Carl Vallianatos

McHenry