Letter: Thankful for the public library

The ice storm this past week was a reminder of how valuable the public library is to Crystal Lake. With the power outages, the library became a place to recharge the devices we depend on, swap power outage stories or just have a safe place to warm up.

The librarians were cheerful and helpful, even opening up a section to accommodate the demand for outlets. Patrons were pointing out open outlets to anyone walking around with a device in their hand. The library provided positive support at a challenging time.

Thank you Crystal Lake Public Library for being there for the community.

Sue Haslwanter

Crystal Lake