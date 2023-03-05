Letter: District 15 school board

It’s time McHenry residents take back control of their grade school district.

How is it that we allow curriculum to be set by the state? This is the same legislature that has seen at least four resignations due to corruption in the recent past. Are your taxes squeezing you out of Illinois? Are you dissatisfied and feeling put off by the responses you get from the school district?

Vote for Emily Jay for D15 School Board and vote for yourself. Emily is a real mom with real concerns. A previous business owner, and working mom, Emily has three children enrolled in District 15. Emily’s campaign slogan is “academics and transparency.”

Vote for Emily Jay on April 4.

John Macrito

McHenry