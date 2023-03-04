Letter: Support John Pletz for Crystal Lake Park District Commissioner

John Pletz and I have been friends for a very long time. Our connection began with him as a Service Master franchisee and me as a Service Master distributor in northern Illinois, then as a corporate regional manager in our Carol Stream office until my retirement.

Pletz was a very important asset to our Quick Pace group of Chicagoland commercial-contract services franchisees, which he supported with enthusiasm, a positive spirit, and 100% attendance at our meetings. I believe he would do likewise as a Crystal Lake Park District Commissioner.

Thomas Toser

Lake Forest