Letter: Endorsing candidate for Crystal Lake Park District commissioner

I am endorsing John Pletz for Crystal Lake Park District commissioner. I have known him and his family for over 20 years. As the owner of Summers Academy of Dance, I employed Pletz’s company, Service Master, for over 33 years. Pletz and the Service Master staff made sure our studio followed “certain anti-bacterial criteria” to keep the kids from spreading germs. It was awesome; I came in and all three studios were impeccable.

Pletz was part of the Chamber of Commerce for 30 years, and served on its board of directors for eight years. Having worked with Pletz through the chamber and business, he brings a wide range of real-life experiences and skills to the table. He is not looking to raise or lower taxes; he wants to continue serving the community he loves and has invested time, talent, and hours to make it a better place to live for everyone.

Victoria Summers

Lake Barrington